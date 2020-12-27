WORRIED about what your child has been getting up to online over Christmas?

North Yorkshire Police's Digital PCSO Chris Simpson has put together some tips for parents in a new blog on 'online gaming'.

The blog sets out what warning signs you should look out for - and what you can do as a parent to ensure your child plays safely.

"Online games are abundant on modern gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles and mobile devices, and can span many genres," said PCSO Simpson, a dad and avid onlime gamer himself.

"Many create their own unique online communities. Social games, for example, integrate the players’ existing real-life communities such as school friends.

"However, the culture of online gaming sometimes faces criticisms for an environment that can promote cyberbullying, violence, discrimination and online grooming."

Online games are generally designed to be social activities, PCSO Simpson says.

"They can promote co-operative play, encouraging players to work together to achieve a goal. Some are competitive, pitting teams or players against one another. And then there’s games designed to allow people to connect and have fun.

"In all these different types of games, talking is either key for achieving in-game objectives or for allowing the social interaction to take place. On the whole children are able to have safe conversations with their friends."

However, as with any online platform, there is always a possibility that the chat tools used to bring players together can be abused, PCSO Simpson says.

"This is why it’s vitally important to take an interest in any online game your child plays to identify risks," he said.

So what can you do to ensure your childing is gaming safely online?

Here are PCSO Simpson's top tips:

For Xbox Consoles

"You can go into ‘account settings’ and restrict any child’s account individually, or you can use the ‘Family settings’ feature," PCSO Simpson says. "This will allow you to set different restrictions for multiple accounts – ideal if different family members use the same console. You can also use the handy ‘Xbox Family Settings App’ to set restrictions for multiple accounts."

You can download the family settings app here

For PlayStation Consoles

"Sony provides two types of accounts: adult and child accounts," PCSO Simpson says. "Adult accounts are intended for users over 18, while child accounts are intended for users aged 7 to 17. The advantage of using child accounts is that they must be set up by an adult account holder, who can then control the child accounts and limit what children can see, play and do with the console."

You can find more information on setting up adult and child accounts here

For Nintendo Switch

"To restrict your children’s ability to communicate with others on the Nintendo Switch, go to the home page on the console and scroll over to ‘System Settings’ – this looks like a cog," says PCSO Simpson. "When you’re inside Settings, scroll down to ‘Parental Controls’ and then across to ‘Parental Control Settings’.

At this point, the Switch will ask whether you have the Nintendo Parental Controls app. The app can be downloaded here.

"The app is probably the most convenient way to access and use parental controls and will allow you to manage other elements, such as playtime and spending, which can’t be controlled on the console itself."

For Google Play Devices

"When you create a Google Account for your child, you can control what they can do on their device by downloading and using the Family Link app," PCSO Simpson says.

"You can download the app on your own phone or device and manage their device remotely. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can monitor their usage of apps and block access to any apps you don’t want them to use."

You can find more information on controlling and monitoring children’s activity on Google devices here

For Windows PC

"To limit internet access on a Windows 10 computer, you will need to set-up Microsoft accounts for yourself and your child," says PCSO Simpson.

"Once you’ve done this, select the child whose account you want to restrict by logging in to your family accounts at https://account.microsoft.com/family/.

"Next, select ‘Parental controls’ and the option ‘Help protect your kids online’. This will allow you to set up parental filters to automatically block access to inappropriate websites, but it will also allow you to block or unblock any individual website."

One worrying game that has been trending this month is a new mobile game which depicts ‘County Lines Drug Dealing’, PCSO Simpson says.

"It is a simple 2-dimensional game which claims to offer players a realistic depiction of ‘London gang life’. The game draws on themes such as UK gang culture, drug running and police chases. Users essentially run through areas, jump over obstacles, deliver and collect drugs and escape police. The game also has an in-game chat function to allow players to communicate with each other.

"A number of police forces in the country have already received messages from parents expressing their concerns about the game.

"Please be mindful of the games your children are downloading and playing."

You can check out PCSO Simpson's blog here