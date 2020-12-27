A NORTH Yorkshire brewery has called for the public to make pubs the,”heart of their communities,” in 2021 when Covid restrictions are lifted.
Pubs across the nation have been impacted by lockdown and tier restrictions from the Government.
Black Sheep Brewery, based in Masham, has had to deal with the consequences of the pandemic restrictions as it was unable to supply a large proportion of its pub trade customers for much of the year.
It quickly adapted to ensure it could keep its customers supplied with Black Sheep beers with online sales increasing by 1500 percent and a door-to-door delivery service proving popular across areas of Yorkshire and the North East.
Charlene Lyons, Chief Executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We all love to head to the pub, not just for the beer and food, but for the social experience that we have all so desperately missed this year.
“The development of vaccines will not only help save lives, we also hope they will be key to unlocking so many other parts of our society that we have previously taken for granted.
“As we step out of the shadow of Covid in 2021, it will be the perfect opportunity to place the pub at the centre of our communities.”
