FIRE and rescue workers were kept busy throughout the night in the Yorkshire Dales as Storm Bella lashed the region.

In Hawes, two men - one and his twenties and one in his forties - had to be rescued by fire crews in a rescue boat after their vehicle became stuck in fast-flowing floodwater just after midnight. Two dogs were also rescued.

In Aysgarth, a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were rescued from the roof of their car by boat at 2.40 this morning after getting into trouble when they drove into deep floodwater.

And at 3.35 this morning fire crews in Wensley walked a woman in her 20s to safety through shallow floodwater after a minor traffic accident during flooding.

York Rescue Boat was on standby last night at Storm Bella struck, but has not reported any incidents in the city.

Gusts of more than 100mph were recorded as Storm Bella brought heavy rain and high winds to large parts of the UK - although the worst of the storm was felt in the south and east.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind - meaning disruption is likely - for much of the south coast of England and parts of Wales.

Despite heavy rain overnight, the Environment Agency has not so far issued any flood warnings or flood alerts for York.

Flood warnings have been issued, however, for the River Seven at Marton near Kirkbymoorside, the River Esk at Ruswarp in the North York Moors, and fior Foreshore Road at Scarborough.

Flood warnings and alerts have also been issued for the Rivers Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Swale.

The weather forecast for Yorkshire today is for sunny spells and wintry showers. York is expected to escape the rain today, which will fall mainly on the Pennines. Snow is expected in the hills.

The maximum temperature today will be 4 °C, falling to a minimum of -2 °C overnight.

Tomorrow will be another cold day, according to the Met Office, with some brighter spells at times. As winds turn northeasterly, wintry showers will likely arrive from the North Sea, perhaps accompanied by hail and thunder, although rain is not expected to reach York. The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 4 °C.