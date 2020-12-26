FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a woman in her 90s from a smoke-filled flat in York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the woman was suffering from smoke inhalation but did not want to go to hospital.
It said its Acomb crew went out to the fire at a property just off York Road, Acomb, at just before noon today.
"On attendance grey smoke was emerging from front door of ground floor flat," said a spokesperson.
"Crew entered with breathing apparatus and rescued one female, aged 90s, from kitchen before extinguishing the fire.
"Female was suffering from smoke inhalation but did not want to attend hospital."
They said the cause of the fire was believed to be plastic left on a hob, and advice was given about having an electrician carry out an electrical check.
The kitchen was also ventilated to clear smoke from the property.