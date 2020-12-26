LATEST Public Health England coronavirus figures show a greater number of cases in the Pocklington area, where the new mutant Covid strain is reported to have been identified.
The strain is thought to have started in the south east of England and is being blamed on the surge of the number of new cases which led to the scrapping of relaxed indoor mixing over the festive period.
Pocklington is said to be one of three areas in Yorkshire where it has been found. The latest PHE figures show 25 cases in the week to December 21, a rate of 206.2 per 100,000 population.
This compares with a rate of 167.7 across the whole of the East Riding of Yorkshire area, and with only 88.1 in Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent to the west.