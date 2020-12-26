PUBLIC Health England's latest map reveals that the western side of York is seeing a relatively large proportion of the soaring number of coronavirus cases.
The situation is in stark contrast with the autumn, when areas to the south and east of the city, especially Fulford, Heslington and the University of York, had the largest number of cases.
The map shows that this area had only nine cases, or a rolling rate of 93.8 per 100,000 population, in the week to December 21, and Tang Hall had only three cases, or a rolling rate of 26.4.
Cases were also relatively low in the north of the city, with eight in Haxby, or 139.3 per 100,000, nine in Wigginton, or 147.6, and nine in Strensall, or 129.1.
But to the west, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham had 23 cases, a rolling rate of 360.8 per 100,000, Woodthorpe and Acomb Park had 29, or 310.4, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood had 36, or 390.1 and Holgate West had 19 cases, or 202.8.
