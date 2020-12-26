YORK'S coronavirus rate has soared again and is now almost three times as high as it was just over a week ago.
Public Health England said today that the rolling seven-day rate in the City of York Council area in the week up to December 21 was 170.5 per 100,000.
That is higher than the rate of 145.9 in the North Yorkshire County Council area and of 167.7 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.
It is just below the average of 175.5 for Yorkshire and the Humber but considerably lower than the average for England, of 374.9.
Just ten days ago, York's rate was in the mid 60s per 100,000 - one of the lowest in the country - prompting calls from both of the city's MPs for the authority to move into the more relaxed restrictions of Tier 1.
Since then though, a more infectious strain of the virus is thought to have led to a sudden increase in case numbers in the UK, particularly London, and York's director of public health, Sharon Stoltz, has said it is possible this strain is behind the sudden rise in York's case numbers.
