MEMBERS of York Rescue Boat are on standby to deploy elsewhere in the country as Storm Bella threatens heavy rain and gales tonight.
A spokesperson tweeted that the boat's volunteers can deploy to flooding incidents nationally alongside other blue light and volunteer teams as part of the Flood Teams National Asset Register.
"Some of our team members will stay in the York area and respond to any local incidents at the request of North Yorkshire Police or North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service,"they added.
A yellow warning has been issued for strong winds in York tonight, and another warning for heavy rain in parts of North Yorkshire, but more severe weather- and consequent flooding - are expected in the south.