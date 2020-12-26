A YORK pub landlord helped save Christmas for two children after managing to get a misdirected parcel to them.

The parcel, containing toys for two children from their grandparents, was accidentally delivered earlier this month to Jason Hawkins, who runs the Three Tuns in Coppergate and Blue Boar in Castlegate.

He appealed in The Press for the rightful recipients to get in touch but heard nothing, and so says he decided to 'take a punt' and send it to an address he found on the box,not knowing it would be correct or not as packaging boxes were often re-used.

He said:"I enclosed a note to explain why I sent the parcel and asking the recipient to donate them to a charity if the presents were not for them.

"Incredibly it turned out to be the right place and the presents arrived in time for Christmas.

"I received a phone call to thank me personally and a card from both families, with a note thanking me and a gift as a reward for my kindness in making an effort to make sure the children received their gifts.

"The card, note and gift blew me away,I am staggered by the generosity of the families. I simply wanted to help avoid a Christmas nightmare for some grandparents and their grandchildren.

"It genuinely humbles me that I received a gift in return,the knowledge that I’ve helped the families out is reward enough.

"It's nice to have some good news for a change in what's been a difficult year for many."