YORK Foodbank has thanked a construction firm for a donation of food and essential items in the run-up to Christmas.

It said first aid kits, toiletries and food were donated to the charity from funds raised by GRAHAM, which is building a 1480-bed student accommodation scheme forr the University of York.

Stacie Moyle , GRAHAM University of York Office and Community Engagement Manager, said: "We are pleased to help this very deserving cause on the run up to Christmas and look forward to donating to the Foodbank again in the not too distant future.

“GRAHAM is committed to supporting the local community and we are keen to encourage others to do the same. Now, more than ever, foodbanks need as many donations as possible and we hope that our contribution will encourage others to do the same, ensuring that we can all work together to help as many vulnerable people as possible across York."

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank Manager said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation of food received from GRAHAM this Christmas. This pandemic is a time of unprecedented challenge for many people and, with further uncertainty expected in the months ahead, this gift of food and toiletries is helping to ensure that no one need go hungry or without the basics, as we continue to pursue our ambition of ensuring that all in our community are afforded the basic dignity of access to life’s essentials.”