YORK city centre eerily quiet today as the traditional Boxing Day sales began.

As our photographs show, there were few signs of queues of shoppers eager to snap up a Boxing Day bargain.

Our photographs were taken between 9am and 10am this morning.

Several shops had barriers outside and social distancing markers on the pavement - which have become common place during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there was almost no need - this morning at least, as there was no sign of an early-doors rush.

Only one store attracted a long queue - Lush in Coney Street. It is a small shop that operates a one-in, one-out policy.

Even Next - famous for its Boxing Day sale queues - had no one in line.

As Browns department store opened at 10am, three people waiting outside entered the store.

In Stonegate, a couple of people were queueing outside White Company and one person outside Oliver Bonas.

Many of the major retailers are open today including, Fenwick, Zara, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Clarks, Topshop, Monsoon, Sports Direct, Mango, Hobbs, Sea Salt, Fat Face and White Stuff.

As previously reported in The Press, Marks & Spencers will be closed on Boxing Day.