THIS huge pile of rubble is almost all that is left now of a construction firm's former HQ in York.
As reported previously, Frederick House, Shepherd Construction's headquarters situated next door to York police station and just off Fulford Road, is being demolished to make way for the construction of new student accommodation.
The 368-bed buildings will be just a 10 minute walk across Walmgate Stray from the University of York campus.
Student Roost, one of the largest student accommodation providers in the UK, has agreed a major deal to purchase the site and another in Bristol from Summix Capital and they are due to be completed in time for September 2022.