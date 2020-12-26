CHRISTMAS has been different this year, but that provides an opportunity to think about the gifts we have given, the waste we have created and how to dispose of this in the correct way.

North Yorkshire County Council’s waste management team has come up with suggestions to help with festive waste disposal.

County Councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for business and environmental services, said: “There are many ideas for green alternatives that people might be able to use to benefit the environment over the holidays, or might be able to introduce as a New Year’s resolution.

“Small changes can have a big impact on waste generation.”

The County Council’s 20 household waste recycling centres all have containers for reusable items.

This year the ‘Reuse Santa’ campaign has been collecting good reusable toys for the No Wrong Door children’s service at every site.

Non-glittery greetings cards can be recycled within paper and card recycling.

If you receive any with glitter or other non-recyclable additions, these need to be removed before the card can go into recycling.

Shiny wrapping paper cannot be recycled, as some of it has a plastic/foil mix. Sticky tape must also be removed before it is recycled.

However, you should also check with your district or borough council, the collection authority, whether they will take it.

If you have extra rubbish or recycling over the Christmas holidays, household waste recycling centres will be open every day except today, January 1 and every Wednesday.

Opening times at the household waste centres at this time of year are 8.30am to 4pm.