CHRISTMAS Day ended in unwanted drama in a North Yorkshire home after an unattended candle is believed to have set fire to a wreath.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a table and two chairs also caught fire at the property in Minskip, near Boroughbridge.
It said the blaze had been extinguished by the occupier prior to the arrival of firefighters at 11.30pm.
"The crew carried out an inspection and ventilation," said a spokesperson. "Smoke alarms were present but did not activate – fire safety check to follow.
"Incident believed to be caused by unattended candle setting fire to wreath, table and two chairs."