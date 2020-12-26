A NORTH Yorkshire town could be in line to share an £80m Government funding pot designed to boost plans to transform the high street.

Northallerton has received a provisional offer of £6,085,013 from the Future High Streets Fund, alongside five other places in Yorkshire and the Humber. They will now be finalising their proposals, the Government confirmed today.

Meanwhile, Sheffield is receiving £15.8m confirmed funding from the Fund.

The announcement comes as Mr Jenrick confirmed investment of up to £830 million to regenerate high streets across England as part of the Government's £1 billion Future High Streets Fund.

As part of the Government's levelling up agenda, this money with help areas to recover from the pandemic while driving long-term growth.

Ambitious local plans involve improvements to transport infrastructure, new homes, the transformation of underused spaces and job creation. The funding will also help to protect and create jobs in a range of industries.

Minister for High Streets Kelly Tolhurst said: "Yorkshire and the Humber has a rich industrial and commercial heritage which the Future High Streets Fund is set to help them to protect and celebrate.

"With a confirmed investment of over £15 million and further provisional offers of up to £80 million, bold proposals to reinvigorate the region's high streets can be bought to life, making them once again the beating heat of their communities.

"This funding is part of wider support we're providing to communities and businesses, to protect jobs, support the most vulnerable and ensure no one is left behind as we tackle the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic head on."