YORK'S coronavirus rate has shot up again - and is now slightly higher than North Yorkshire's but still much lower than the English national average.
Public Health England said the seven-day rolling rate for the City of York Council area in the week up to December 20 was 143.9 per 100,000 population, compared with 127.2 yesterday and the mid-60s just over a week ago.
The figure for the North Yorkshire County Council area was 142.2 and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area's figure was 155.1, while the average for England was 354.9.
One of the highest rates in the region was for the Scarborough district, with 262.1, while the Selby district's rate was 155.6, Hambleton's was 117.9, Ryedale's was 106.5 and Harrogate's was 93.9.
