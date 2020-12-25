Boxing Day may still be hours away but the Boxing Day sales have already started.
Leading online retailers are already offering big savings in a bid to steal a march on their rivals.
Leading the charge is Amazon with a ramge of money-off deals including: Save £149 on a Shark upright vaccum cleaner reduced from £349 to £199.
Shark’s signature DuoClean floor head is now enhanced with Anti Hair Wrap technology. Glide from carpets to hard floors with DuoClean’s double brush-roll design, combining a bristle brush-roll to clean deep into carpets and a soft front brush-roll to actively pull in debris and lift dust from hard floors.
Oral B toothbrushes: Get up to 70% off a great electric toothbrush including Oral BiO and Genius ranges.
The Genius X Limited Edition model is reduced from £339 top just £99.
Currys PC World is offering great deals on a range of appliances including a Dyson V7 cordless cleaner for £199 (saving £120) and JVC with Amazon Fire TV built in for £259 (saving £70.99) and a 43-inch LG Ultra HD TV for £329 (saving £70).