Storm Bella is due to lash parts of the UK on Boxing Day - and York is in its path.
The Met Office said conditions across the UK will turn increasingly unsettled through to December 27, with strengthening winds and heavy rain moving in from the north.
An amber national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales and across southern England, with gusts expected to reach up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.
A yellow warning for wind for the whole of England and Wales as well as the far south of Scotland has also been issued and will be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day.
In the York the winds will strengthen throughout the day. By tomorrow evening the city will be battered by gusts of more than 44mph and heavy rain.
And there will be no respite until Sunday when the worst of the storm will have passed through.