SCORES of householders lost their power supplies just as many were wanting to cook their Christmas dinners.
Northern Powergrid said 100 properties in Sherburn-in-Elmet lost their electricity supply at 9.06am and were not estimated to get it back until about 5pm.
It said the cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable serving the area, adding: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."
The company said another 60 homes in the Tockwith area, west of York, had lost their power at 11.26am, unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated supplies would be restored by 2.30pm.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment