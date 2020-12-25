FIVE teenagers have been fined after admitting breaking a Christmas reindeer's antlers and leg.
Humberside Police said they caused the damage to Christmas decorations at Flemingate Shopping Centre, Beverley, earlier this month.
"All five of the teenagers were required to pay £80 each to cover cost of reindeer as well as making a written apology," said a force spokesperson.
"The Christmas reindeer, a popular feature of the shopping centre’s annual decorations, had one of its legs and antlers broken in a disrespectful and destructive act of damage."
