A WOMAN suffered breathing problems while unblocking a toilet after a chemical reaction between two substances caused fumes.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called on Christmas Eve to Station Lane in Holme Upon Spalding Moor after a mixture of toilet unblocking chemicals and bleach caused a chemical reaction.
"The female occupier suffered breathing problems due to the fumes," it said. "Casualty taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary check up. Remainder of household unaffected."
It said the crews wore breathing apparatus and used a fan, and the toilet was flushed to clear the chemicals.