THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for very windy weather in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow and on Sunday, and a separate warning for heavy rain in parts of North Yorkshire.
Forecasters say the wind may affect road, rail, air and ferry services, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and could cause power cuts and blow tiles from roofs.
Gusts of 40mph and heavy rain are expected in York tomorrow evening.
In North Yorkshire, forecasters said the heavy rain combined with the strong winds might lead to some disruption and flooding in places, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads,"it added.
