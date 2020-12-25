PEOPLE across the UK stepped out of their homes for a Christmas Eve bell-ringing session after a North Yorkshire woman’s campaign went viral.

The initiative was launched on Facebook by Mary Beggs-Reid from Harrogate and received the backing of famous names such as fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, actor Michael Sheen and even Boris Johnson.

The two-minute event saw many families head out on to the doorstep to jingle bells in solidarity with those spending Christmas alone.

Posting on Facebook before the event, Ms Beggs-Reid wrote: “We can not physically be together but we can ring together! A chance for us to feel connected and have a happy memory of 2020.”

Among those to take part were staff at Dorset County Hospital, which tweeted: “We’re ending 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness!”

Meanwhile, dramatic scenes on a street in Egremont in Cumbria saw neighbours line the pavements as a motorcade of festively decorated lorries drove past.

Others used the event to say thank you to frontline workers.

Charity campaigner Billy Ray Mansell dressed as Spider-Man as he got involved, dedicating the bell-ringing to staff at Mid and South Essex hospitals.

And children at Glasgow Children’s Hospital also took part, with the hospital’s charity tweeting: “We couldn’t be prouder of our hospital heroes who have worked with infinite dedication throughout this difficult year.”

Ms Beggs-Reid’s campaign started as a Facebook group which has since attracted nearly 500,000 likes, eventually prompting the Prime Minister to get in touch.

Mrs Beggs-Reid, a 41-year-old estate agent, told the PA news agency: “I think it’s fantastic that the Prime Minister is getting behind an everyday mum like me and trying to help communities as much as we can.”

She added: “Especially with the recent news, this is more needed now than ever.”