FIREFIGHTERS were called out by paramedics to what was thought to be a 'chemical' suicide inside a car - only to discover it was a very drunk man who had been in a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crew went to Calcutt,near Knaresborough, at 10.55pm on Christmas Eve after being alerted by the ambulance service of 'an incident originally thought to involve chemical suicide inside a car.'
It said: "However, the incident involved a heavily intoxicated male who had been involved in a minor road traffic collision. Crews assisted male from car and left in care of paramedics and police. The vehicle was made safe."
