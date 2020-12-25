YORK'S worsening coronavirus rate has led to the city being given a 'red' rating - and new cases have been reported at care homes and schools in the city.

City of York Council said in its latest Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker that the Public Health England ‘Exceedance’ rating compared the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous six weeks and provided an RAG rating to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening.

York enjoyed a 'green' rating for several weeks during the autumn as cases remained low and falling but the rating changed to 'amber' last week, and its latest rating, as of last Sunday, was 'red,' said the report.

It also said that as of Wednesday, there were seven care homes in the council area with confirmed Covid-19 infection, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident.

The latest outbreak, involving two or more cases, in a residential care setting in York was reported by Public Health England on Wednesday at an undisclosed home.

It said that in the seven days up to last Sunday, there were 23 children of primary and secondary school age who tested positive at16 different schools across the city.

Meanwhile, there were 39 patients with confirmed coronavirus in general and acute beds at York Hospital as of Tuesday, and another five confirmed and one suspected Covid patients in the intensive care unit.

Public Health England said last night that the latest seven-day rolling figure for cases in the York council area had risen again to 127.2 per 100,000 population, up from 115.4 the day before and approximately double the rate of a week ago.

There were 140.9 cases per 100,000 in the North Yorkshire County Council area and 153,3 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.