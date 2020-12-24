All 10 sperm whales stranded near Withernsea, on the Yorkshire coast, have died, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has confirmed.
A spokeswoman for the BDMLR said reports of more whales at Spurn Point have been checked and nothing has been found.
She said: "We can only hope that there are no more whales still in the area that might yet come ashore.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of our team involved on the ground and behind the scenes in this awful situation today, of all days for it to happen on, as well as our colleagues in the Maritime and Coastguard Agency who have been on scene all day dealing with these tragic and difficult circumstances."