Thanks for Xmas dinner. Now, about world peace I would just like to thank City of York Council for the lovely Christmas dinner which they sent me: it was a lovely surprise.
Also l would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year.
It would be lovely if this was to be not just the year in which we fought the virus but also the year in which we found world peace.
The year in which we combated global warming, starvation and poverty; and the year in which we fought homelessness, unemployment and crime.
How wonderful if this was to be the year in which our military was used to stop wars and not fight them - and was used also to help out in disasters.
And the year in which our government realised that it is its duty to help to make the world a better place for the next generations.
I know these things are a big challenge, but let us all as one country and one world give it a try.
Robert D Greaves, Alder Way, New Earswick, York