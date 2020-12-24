A SMILEY pug dressed up in a Santa suit has been named York's most Christmassy pet.
Chloe Botterill entered her beloved 'Marley' into the competition sponsored by York Gin and radio station XmasMix to find the city’s most Christmassy pet.
Marley beat competition from hundreds of entries, including a smiling dog standing on a donkey’s back, a snake, Beep the goose, Rumpo the tarantula, some fish, and a horse called Bruce in a Santa hat.
The competition also attracted two tortoises, a pair of African land snails, lots of dogs, cats, hamsters and several rabbits.
Emma Godivala, of York Gin, said: "They are all just absolutely gorgeous and it was an impossible task to pick a winner.
"Santa hats off to the good pet owners of York – they’ve really got into the spirit and raised some smiles during this Christmas."
Ben Fry, of XmasMix radio, added: "We hope XmasMix Radio and pictures of pets in Santa hats have spread a little cheer at a time when it’s sorely lacking."
Chloe wins a £100 York gift card and a large bottle of York Gin.
Runners-up include Bonnie the cockapoo, Phoebe the cat and a rabbit, who win some pet treats donated by Throw the Dog a Bone of Selby - along with some York Gin miniature bottles.
As well as taking several stills of Marley, Chloe even took a video of him under her Christmas tree accompanied by a Mariah Carey soundtrack.
She entered him into the competition under the name ‘Marley Claus’.
Chole said: "He brings me so much happiness."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment