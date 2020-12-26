THEY’RE on the lookout for a new landlord at a village pub near York.

The Red Lion at Knapton is a quaint pub with a strong food background, being run by a well known local chef until recently.

Owners, Ei Publican Partnerships, say: “The pub is famous for its homemade Yorkshire Puddings and Sunday dinners alongside other specialities.

“The layout of the pub is open plan throughout but there are three different areas within, meaning all dining and drinking experiences can be catered for. There are up to 60 covers within the pub and a great selection on drinks on the bar including traditional cask ales. We are seeking an experienced publican with food knowledge to continue the success of this well-known business.”

The village is close to the York outer ring road and borders nearby Acomb and Chapelfields.

Rent is £20,000 a year and it comes with three bedroom private quarters.

Meanwhile, as The Press reported last month, another Ei Publican Partnerships pub, The Black Horse at Tollerton, will need a new landlord in early 2021 as the current landlord is moving on.

An advertising hoarding has gone up on the front of the building in Newton Road in the village.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “The incumbent publican of the Black Horse in Tollerton is voluntarily leaving the business early next year.

“As such, we are currently on the lookout for a new publican to ensure the pub remains an integral part of its community in the future.”

With a potential turnover of £209,000 a year, rent is listed at a guide of £15,000 per annum for anyone interested in taking on the pub.

Back in August The Press reported that the pub closed after being linked to coronavirus cases, but it reopened before the lockdown having been given the all clear.

According to their Facebook page they have been running a takeaway food service throughout the lockdown.

For more information on either vacancy go to: eipublicanpartnerships.com/run-a-pub/pubs