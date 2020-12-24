THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 358.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
A further 44 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 350 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 47,749.
Patients were aged between 25 and 100 years old. All except seven, aged 30 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 4 to December 23.
Their families have been informed.
