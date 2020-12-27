MORE than 600 pandemic-stricken businesses in York are at risk of running out of cash - leaving 6,000 workers under threat of unemployment, new research suggests.

Professor Marc Cowling, of the University of Derby, and Professor Ross Brown, of the University of St Andrews, said the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns had left 610 businesses in York at 'immediate risk of failing' as they run out of cash.

The duo said that their research suggested that an additional 624 businesses are at a 'real risk of failure' in York. They say the figures suggest 6,243 workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

Prof Cowling said: “The immediate consequences of the Covid-19 crisis on the economies of our cities and towns will be extremely severe at a time when people are already struggling to make ends meet and pay their bills.”

But the city was also found to have one of the strongest economies in the country - with the fifth least predicted job losses.

Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning at City of York Council, said: “The council has been working with partners, including the Federation of Small Businesses, to ensure support and advice is there for businesses struggling during this difficult period. However, we are conscious through this work that many companies are approaching the end of their reserves, particularly in some sectors. Whilst the council has put a great deal of effort into paying grants out as quickly as possible, including processing over £100 million in financial support so far, we recognise that some businesses have missed out due to Government guidance, or that the grant payments simply do not cover the scale of lost business. In response, the council has been lobbying with regional and national partners for changes in the national system and whilst this did result in some companies being eligible for Government support, it has not filled all the gaps.

“We will continue to demand more help from Government in the case of future lockdowns so that businesses are still around for the recovery. We will be working with other local authorities to make the case for support to live up to the 'levelling up' agenda.”