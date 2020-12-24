WHILE it is good to get four-legged friends involved in the festive fun, pet owners also need to look out for hazards to animals over Christmas.
Many will now be gearing up for the Christmas season and looking forward to celebrating with family, including family pets.
To help animal lovers keep their pets safe, Dr Jessica May, FirstVet’s UK lead vet, has provided her advice on how to watch out for any potential dangers, from well-known hazards, like chocolate, to the more obscure.
These include:
- Christmas pudding and mince pies – These seemingly harmless Christmas treats contain large amounts of dried fruit, which can be toxic to dogs.
- Sage and onion stuffing – It may be tempting to offer some trimmings to a pleading dog, but any containing onions and garlic could cause an emergency visit to the vet on Christmas day.
- Seasonal plants – Mistletoe and ivy are staples of Christmas decoration but they can also cause serious health issues for pets.
Remember to keep these in mind over the festive period to avoid any accidents and keep your four-legged friends safe.