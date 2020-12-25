A NEW £1 million community sports facility at a York school has been formally handed over.

The floodlit 3G artificial grass pitch at Millthorpe School in South Bank will be available all year round now that it has been completed.

Representatives from the school, South Bank Multi-Academy Trust, City of York Council, which provided the funding, Scarcroft School, Steve Wells Associates, which acted as consultants for the project and construction company CLS, attended a socially distanced ceremony to mark its completion.

The floodlit 3G artificial grass pitch is available to pupils at Millthorpe and nearby Scarcroft Primary School, together with other York schools and community groups.

It has been developed through the City of York Council scheme to create additional school places at Scarcroft Primary School and helps to increase the amount of outdoor space available to the school.

Community groups can book to use the pitch outside of the school day and during the school holidays.

Hamilton Panthers, York City Kick About and Bishopthorpe White Rose have already started to take advantage of the new facility.

Councillor Keith Orrell, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education at City of York Council, said: “I am delighted to see that this development is already being used not only by pupils at the school but by the wider community.

“In these difficult times, all-year-round outdoor exercise is more important than ever to our children and young people’s physical and mental health.”

The pitch is suitable for junior 11-a-side football and features include energy-efficient floodlighting, along with portable goals and pitch markings to meet the requirements of a variety of different game formats and age ranges.

The high-tech playing surface meets rigorous performance standards, and is expected to be registered with the Football Association as a hallmark of quality.

The facility is close to the existing sports hall and will be accessible for outside users via the school’s Philadelphia Terrace entrance.

The development includes on-site car parking spaces next to the pitch, with provision for disabled visitors, secure cycle parking and electric vehicle charging.

South Bank Multi Academy Trust is currently exploring a merger with South York Multi Academy Trust, which could see a total of eight primary and junior schools and three secondary schools in York and its surrounding villages brought together to form one large trust.