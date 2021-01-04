DRIVERS are being reminded to expect long delays as work gets underway on a major road junction in York from today (January 4).

City of York Council are set to start a £150,000 project to replace ageing and outdated traffic signals at the Crichton Avenue and Wigginton Road junction.

As The Press reported in December, works are estimated to take about six weeks to complete.

A council spokesperson said: “To help minimise disruption, work will be carried out from 9am – 4.30pm during the week and also will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am – 4pm. Temporary signals replicating, as closely as possible, the current operation of the junction will be in place throughout the works.

“During the works it is anticipated that there will be significant delays when travelling through the junction. Those using the junction are urged to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys on these routes and to consider alternatives and to use public transport where possible. Bus services will be operating as normal for the majority of the works but passengers are advised to visit www.itravelyork.info/ for more information.

“Some temporary footway closures will be in place to allow works to be undertaken, however, full access will be retained to all businesses and properties during construction and pedestrian and cyclist routes through the works will be clearly signed. Access to and from the Foss Islands foot/cycleway will be maintained at all times throughout the works.”

Layout changes at the junction will include introducing new pedestrian crossings, extended double yellow lines on the access road, kerb line changes and removing the small pedestrian island on Crichton Avenue.

Visit york.gov.uk/CrichtonAve