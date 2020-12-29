YORK-based criminal specialist solicitors Howard & Byrne are celebrating a year of success in which it won a series of honours.
It won twice at the annual Yorkshire Legal Awards, taking the Small Firm and the Criminal Firm Awards.
It was also named in the annual The Times Best Law Firms list of the top 200 solicitors' firms of England and Wales for the first time, in the financial crime, fraud and regulatory section.
Senior partner Colin Byrne was appointed counsel to the International Criminal Court at The Hague this year.
The firm also continued its tradition of being listed in two national directories of the countries' leading law firms The Legal 500 and Chambers.
Mr Byrne said: "Despite being a very difficult year we have strived to provide the highest quality legal advice, providing all with access to justice.
The recognition of the team locally, nationally and internationally is very rare in our profession and is a credit to the hard work and dedication of the team."
Mr Byrne, managing partner Kevin Blount, Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks and Jacky East were all named in The Legal 500.