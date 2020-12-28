A SEX offender wants to be banned completely from the internet to stop him continuing his perverted crimes.

Martin Richard Shepherd, 49, accepts he has to be kept locked up, his solicitor advocate Richard Reed told York Crown Court.

Matt Collins, prosecuting, said Shepherd viewed 125 gigabytes of indecent videos and pictures of children in less than four months.

He told police he was looking at them two or three times a week.

Shepherd was on parole from a five-year prison sentence passed at York Crown Court for similar offences.

Judge Simon Hickey told him: “You are doing exactly the kind of things this crown court tried to prevent.”

Shepherd, formerly of Harrogate, pleaded guilty to four breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

The order was made when he was imprisoned for five years in 2017 for voyeurism of naked and partially clothed teenagers and possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Mr Reed said: “His problem at the moment is how to control his various urges.

"The only way forward is a complete ban on the internet. That is the way he sees himself keeping out of trouble.”

Shepherd was jailed for two years, plus a three-year extended licence meaning he can be recalled to prison until 2025 should he cause the authorities concern after his release on parole.

Mr Collins said police monitoring Shepherd realised on September 2 he had been using apps to view indecent videos and pictures.

Every time he used them, he deleted them to prevent police seeing what he was doing. Then he reinstalled them the next time he used them.

He had deleted 125 GB of data between May 13 and September 2.