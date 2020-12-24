A YORK accountancy firm has grown its team following a 13 per cent growth in turnover over the last 12 months.

Hentons has appointed chartered accountant, Mark Bain, as a partner, and made three internal promotions.

Mark has moved from New Zealand to head the up the 45-strong audit and accounts team.

He has worked as a chartered accountant, business advisor and chief financial officer. He joins from McCulloch + Partners, which is part of the Baker Tilly network, where he was managing partner.

Mark said: “Following my relocation back to the UK, I wanted a new professional challenge that would utilise the diverse experience and skills that I have developed during my successful practice career.”

Managing director at Hentons, Peter Watson, said: “Mark will build on the strong, positive team culture and innovative client service we currently provide. His experience in change management, delivering organic growth and ability to foster a strong cross selling culture, along with his commitment to supporting staff engagement and retention, all really impressed us.”

Mark Knowlson, Jess Haunch and Mike Werbowy have all been promoted to director level.

Peter added: “Over the last three years we have embarked on an exciting acquisition strategy, which included York firm Forster Stott.

"Mark has been instrumental in supporting the integration of its team and clients into Hentons. He has driven the development of the workflow system, the digitalisation of the office and the migration of client relationships to the new management team. He has also taken an active role in business development. Jess, who heads the payroll team, joined our business from school and is an example of the career progression opportunities at Hentons."

"Over the last eight years she has made an outstanding contribution to the firm. Recently, her work providing clients with vital job retention scheme advice and guidance throughout Covid-19 has been impeccable and has been a guiding light for many businesses at a very difficult time.

“Mike is part of our live music, sports and entertainment department, providing business management and accounting services to musicians that include Headie One, Disclosure, Twin Atlantic, Tom Misch and Mullaly.

"Mike is renowned for delivering a bespoke service that is always tailored to the best interests and individual needs of his talented clients.

“As Hentons continues to grow, it’s important we retain and build on our team of ambitious professionals who want to make a genuine difference in the industry and will ultimately benefit our clients and their bottom line.”