A STORE in York has been spreading festive cheer around the city with special hampers made up from gift donations.
The OneStop, located in Walmgate, usually organise an annual Christmas event to support the local community. However, this year it sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Instead, the store have been taking donations of toys to give to children to ensure they receive something this Christmas.
The toys have been delivered to The Salvation Army and the IDAS refuge, with one of the staff members dressing in a Santa costume to lift spirits.
A member of staff from the shop said: “They have been overwhelmed by the kindness from people, the volume of toys exceeded expectations. We want to give a heartfelt thanks to all who have made this possible.”
Major Andrew Dunkinson, of The Salvation Army, said: “It’s wonderful to see how the community comes together to support those who are in need.
“We’re grateful for the initiative and the creativity and generosity of this project.”
The team at OneStop are looking to continue their fundraising work next year.