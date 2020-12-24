VANDALS threw a brick through a window and police are now investigating.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 12.20am on December 23, and a brick was thrown at a window on a property in Dale Edge in Eastfield near Scarborough. The window was smashed as a result of the impact.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jamie Manson. You can also email jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200243510."
