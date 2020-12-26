The Ouse has burst its banks yet again. Alarms echo off the shuttered shop frontages as residents wade the knee-deep streets. Youths splash in a dinghy on Melrosegate while others eye the rising flood’s lip. Rowntree Park is underwater.

It is a scenario we're all wearily familiar with.

Spending millions of pounds on flood defences is one response. But are we missing a trick?

Could we, whisper it, actually harness the power of the River Ouse to help clean up after a flood?

Yes. A decade ago I urged the city council to use the water current in the Ouse to power a turbine to pump flood water from Rowntree Park back into the river where it belongs.

Nothing happened because, for many, environmental issues were just not important.

Well 2020 has changed all that, hasn’t it? Our little bubble, where actions don’t not have consequences, has smacked up against the reality of a pandemic.

We love science when it brings us convenience, entertainment, and opportunity. Thank you scientists for: televisions, holiday flights abroad, computers, online shopping, electricity, hip replacements, credit cards, washing machines, clean water, food in our bellies, warm homes.

But if you bring bad news about carbon emissions, finite resources, biodiversity loss or the need to use less stuff, then get lost.

You mad boffins with your crazy ideas. You only say what you say because you’re paid to say it. Know-it-all experts are the worse thing imaginable, as any Michael Gove will tell you.

Except that a pandemic without experts is a tunnel without hope. With experts we can, at least, chart a science-based course towards a brighter future.

Embracing a science-based approach is exactly what the council is doing to deliver a zero carbon future in response to climate change.

For seventeen years we focused on one-off projects to respond to climate change. Don’t get me wrong - the ecoDepot, the master plan to build 650 zero carbon council homes, the solar panels on hundreds of council homes across the city, the new forest we are creating – are all good things that successive administrations have delivered since 2000, but without a master plan we’ve lacked focus. We’ve never known whether the scale of our actions matched the scale of the challenge.

The climate change committee spent its first year getting to grips with strategy. Parking our political differences, we learned that delivering a zero carbon York without a plan is like building a house without either an architect or knowing how many bricks you need.

Our work persuaded the administration to create a new Head of Carbon Reduction, now in post and busy at work.

It’s fine calling for more cycling or fewer cars. Or saying all homes and shops must be properly insulated or heated with renewable energy.

But how many more bikes and fewer cars? What public transport alternative is needed? What will it cost to heat homes with renewable energy and where will the energy come from?

Leading cities create Local Energy Plans that map out the potential energy sources within their territory: geothermal energy beneath our feet; district heating from incinerators like our one at Allerton, power from rivers, wind and sun, etc.

With these maps cities require planners and developers to ensure that all new buildings make use of these local energy resources to create buildings fit for our age.

The same level of planning and method is needed for transporting freight and people, and everything else.

Before you worry about the cost, everything costs. Doing nothing costs. Not preparing for a pandemic or major flooding events haven’t exactly been cost-free, have they?

The same is true of climate change. And delivering a zero carbon York won’t just cost, it will generate hundreds of millions of pounds and create thousands of new jobs; just as coal mining jobs have been replaced by jobs in renewable energy.

Some worry that, in committing to a zero carbon council by 2030 rather than the whole city, the council is abandoning the pledge it made in March 2019.

I don’t agree. There’s no shame in getting real. Delivering a zero carbon York takes more than a city council; it requires all of us to pitch in: businesses large and small, hospitals, communities, and the council has to lead and inspire.

If it takes five years longer so be it. The important thing is that, once our carbon pathway is approved in the spring, we will at last begin to implement a practical zero carbon plan with all the political parties sharing the responsibility, the work and the success.

That’s more valuable than any number of grand declarations.

Most of us want to our children and grandchildren to inherit a world as beautiful, as safe, and as biodiverse as the one we grew up in.

With the US turning its back on Trump’s nihilism and the pandemic obliging all of us around the world to see that we sink or swim together we have every opportunity and incentive to work together.

Let’s get busy. And that includes you, River Ouse.

Happy New Year!

Christian Vassie is a Liberal Democrat councillor in York and chair of the authority's Climate Change Scrutiny Committee.