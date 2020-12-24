MORE than 200 isolated individuals enjoyed Christmas lunch delivered to their homes in and around Pocklington at the weekend.

The initiative was thanks to Pocklington Rugby In The Community, the charity arm of Pocklington RUFC, and other local sports clubs.

Using the rugby clubhouse kitchens, 208 three-course meals were distributed along with a Christmas gift by members of the town's rugby, tennis, hockey and running clubs. It was a real team effort as more than 80 volunteers pitched in to prepare and distribute the festive fare to elderly, isolated and vulnerable people across the district.

The initiative was made possible by the generousity of numerous businesses and individuals. It was awarded a £700 community support grant from KCOM thanks to an online public vote, local company Wolflab gave £250, and an additional £500 came from the Pocklington Covid-19 group, formed earlier in the year to provide support for the community during the pandemic. Further boosts came in both cash and kind from several local businesses, individuals and farmers.

It was a major operation that went without a hitch, and the charity has since received many messages of thanks from grateful recipients. Andy Bowden, chairman of Pocklington Rugby In The Community, said: "To reach out to 208 disadvantaged people was fantastic. It really caught the imagination, and everyone got behind it.

“Some isolated people don't have social media and can slip through the net. We were able to get in touch with this group and offer them a Christmas meal complete with a pudding, mince pie and gift, while bringing a smile to their faces.”

The charity is also creating community facilities within the rugby changing room roofspace, with work already underway to create permanent accomodation for Pocklington's food bank, The People's Pantry. Andy added: "We are looking at creating community space upstairs for other local charities and organisations who may need something short term or just to hold an event, and are keen to make the venue part of a community hub."

The charity is asking any community or charitable group to contact them regarding space by email on pocklingtonritc@gmail.com, or visit the www.pockritc.com website.