A POPULAR York youth club is celebrating securing funding for a film project.

Door 84 runs regular sessions for eight to 17-year-olds from its base in Lowther Street in the Groves.

The charity received a grant of £1982.84 from Shout out Loud for their project Door 84 Through the Decades, Film and History.

Awarded through its Reverberate fund, the seven-week project focussed on engaging and inspiring a group of Young People aged 12+ to explore and uncover the hidden history of the place that they can call their own, their youth club.

To celebrate the charity’s 50th Anniversary, inspired by the charities current heritage project “through the decades” and supported by the City of York Council, this new project will enable Young People in York to come together to express themselves and really dig in to the history of their place and space.

The youngsters taking part in this project will be supported by experienced project facilitators to research the history of their youth club from 1970 – when the organisation moved to its current premises – to present day.

Heidi Haywood, executive charity manager at Door 84, said: "I’ve personally seen the last ten years and how we’ve developed and changed, we’ve wanted to do a project like this for years and thanks to local Guildhall ward funding and Reverberate, we were able to do this, we’ve been so excited to see this come together, we can’t wait to see the final film and organise an exhibition this year."

They will be supported by a The Saltways, a storytelling filmmaker company and community Artist, Stephen Hodgkin’s who has a particular interest in heritage.