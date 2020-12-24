THERE have been reports of crashes "due to poor weather" around the North Yorkshire coast this morning (Thursday).
North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group tweeted: "We’re receiving several reports of vehicles being involved in minor RTCs due to poor weather ice/sleet/snow around the coast and on higher ground - please take care out there and drive to the road conditions, give yourself extra time and space."
A tweet from Ryedale Police said: "Police are currently dealing with a number of incidents along the coast due to the hazardous driving conditions. The A171 is partially blocked at Harewood Dale. Vehicles stuck on Blue Bank Whitby. Vehicles stuck on the A169. Icy conditions in Hunmanby. Please drive with care."
