A STATELY home in North Yorkshire is planning to make improvements, including putting in a lift.

A planning application has gone in to Ryedale District Council for listed building consent to install a lift at Castle Howard near Malton.

The Howard family have owned the 145-room Grade I-listed property for three centuries.

A spokesperson said for the estate said: "We have applied for listed building consent for alterations inside the house in order to make significant improvements to public areas of the building.

"The scheme of works includes installing a passenger lift to enable better access from the ground floor to the principal floor; this will replace the stairlift on the Grand Staircase at the start of the visitor route.

"The creation of the lift shaft will mean the loss of a bathroom and toilet in the West Wing, and in turn this will allow a reconfiguration of all the bathrooms and plumbing in this part of the house.

"By improving these facilities Castle Howard will be able to develop its hospitality offering in addition to the day visitor operation, therefore diversifying its income streams."

Earlier this year The Press reported that the stately home is planning to cut the cost of heating the property, increase its green credentials and stop its art collection of global importance from being ruined.

The venue, which in 2010 was said to be facing an estimated bill of £24m to conserve the 10,000-acre North Yorkshire estate’s listed buildings alone, lodged an application with Ryedale District Council to expand its Great Lake sourced power system and add an array in the Dairy Pond.

The estate has said there is a pressing need to cut its annual operational costs of around £7m and the income it is able to raise from its various trading operations, such as welcoming 200,000 visitors a year, is insufficient to meet its day-to-day expenses.

For more information, please visit www.castlehoward.co.uk