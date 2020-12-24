WORK to repair an embankment on the Aire and Calder canal in East Yorkshire is nearing completion.

The canal burst its banks on Sunday - causing the flooding of several fields near East Cowick and West Cowick.

The Canal and River Trust – which manages the affected part of the Aire and Calder canal – has plugged the breach with 350 tonnes of aggregate and 170 tonnes of clay, which has stopped the flow of water from the canal.

A helicopter was used to fly the bags of aggregate over to the breach.

The helicopter has arrived and is now undertaking remedial work to fix the breach on the Aire & Calder Navigation embankment. Water levels have remained stable and the flood risk to properties in East Cowick, West Cowick and Pollington has reduced.

The trust will continue to monitor the fix over the coming days.

Engineers from the Canal and River Trust have also undertaken an on-site inspection of the nearby embankments and are satisfied that these are stable.

With the breach repaired and the Environment Agency standing down its flood warnings for the area, the Humber Local Resilience Forum has stood down the emergency response.

However, operational teams will remain on site to continue a coordinated pumping effort to reduce flood waters in the fields near to the canal.

Water levels at Goole Docks and Goole Marina have also stabilised.

Darren Downs, chief superintendent at Humberside Police, said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of the Canal and River Trust, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency, Snaith and Cowick Town Council and the Internal Drainage Board, no properties have flooded during this incident and the breach has now been repaired. The risk of flooding to local communities has therefore subsided.

“While our emergency response to this incident has now been stood down, partners will continue to have a presence on site over the coming days in order to monitor the situation and continue pumping operations.

“We would like to thank residents and the local community for their support over the past few days.

“We fully appreciate the impact incidents like these have on people and we are pleased that, by working together, we have managed to bring the situation to a positive conclusion.”