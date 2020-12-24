The secret of magic tricks, as any magician will tell you, is not the magic but the misdirection.
You distract the punter so they the lose sight of what is really happening.
Trump is a master of this, spinning any kind of nonsense to hide his misdeeds, and our Prime Minister has learned at his master’s feet.
Johnson has been sacked more than once for lying.
He was sacked as his party’s front bench arts spokesman in 2004 for lying about an affair; and he was sacked by the Times in 1988 for making up quotes in a front page article.
But somehow he gurns his way back into the hearts of his party.
On Monday afternoon a dissembling Johnson announced that there were only 170 lorries queueing in Kent.
On Tuesday the BBC was informing us there were nearly 3,000 lorries queueing in Kent. That’s 3,000 drivers sitting in their cabs for days, going nowhere. And remember this is before Brexit happens.
Citizens and businesses all receive regular notices from Government asking us if we are ready for Brexit.
The CBI, Farmers’ Union, NHS, road hauliers, police, universities and voters know the question that should be asked is this: is the Government ready for Brexit?
The answer is clearly no.
Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York
