YORK health boss Sharon Stoltz says it is possible the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the city is being caused by the new mutant form of the virus.

Experts have said they believe the new variant — thought to be up to 70 per cent more infectious than regular Covid — has spread to the North of England, including Yorkshire.

Ms Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, said case numbers in York were now increasing rapidly.

"At the moment we do not have any information on whether this is due to the new variant of coronavirus, although this is possible," she said.

"There is no evidence that this new variant makes people sicker if they get Covid-19 but there is good evidence, now, that it spreads much more easily and so has the potential to infect many more people. "So it is vitally important that residents continue to work hard to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Washing our hands, wearing a face covering and giving people space remain the best way to stop the spread of the virus and are as important as ever.

"Identifying the 1 in 3 covid carriers that have no symptoms can also help to stop the spread which is why we are urging everyone eligible to register for symptom-free testing at www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCOVIDTest.”