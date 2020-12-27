THE man who caused a midnight incident in the city centre by climbing onto a high crane has been fined for his actions.
All three emergency services and York Rescue Boat were called out to assist Karl Peter Pollard, 49, on November 10.
He had climbed up the crane on Queen's Staith next to Ouse Bridge shortly before midnight.
Two boats waited in the river below him, firefighters erected their aerial ladder and a police officer eventually talked him down.
Pollard, of Acomb Road, Acomb, was charged with causing a public nuisance and ordered to attend York Magistrates' Court.
But on the day the case was listed, he did not attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The next day, he appeared at York Magistrates' Court via video link from York Police Station.
The public nuisance charge was changed to a charge of using disorderly behaviour or words and he pleaded guilty.
He also admitted failure to attend court. He was fined £100 and was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.
