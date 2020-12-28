Deputy leader of City of York Council Andy D'Agorne reflects on 2020 and looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities for York in 2021

"We started and ended 2020 with daily twists in the Brexit saga, but could not imagine the implications of Covid-19 following the first UK cases in January. We must pay credit to the dedication of our NHS staff but also the resilience of Yorkies from all walks of life: from council staff, organizing food parcels from community hubs, answering the phones, to those emptying the bins, supporting elderly in their homes, to those also on the frontline serving in shops, cafes, driving buses and delivery vans.

"In February we had council crews operating flood pumps on 12 hour shifts, yet by March they were back emptying bins and filling potholes! Within the space of a fortnight, West Offices and Hazel Court switched to mostly remote working, with staff working from home. The novelty of empty streets, daily exercise in the spring sunshine, and hearing the birds wore off as concern rose with the daily news of the pandemic.

"By June, Zoom meetings became the norm with urgent decisions made to support the reopening of businesses: extended city centre footstreets, temporary pavement café licences, toilets, the College Green public space. Alongside this, existing programmes needed to continue – highway resurfacing on major roads including Nunnery Lane, Fishergate, Tadcaster Road, traffic light replacements completed, for example Scarcroft Road, Monk Bar, decisions on York Central and Castle Gateway, and the delayed Groves low traffic neighbourhood trial started. There were short-notice opportunities for government funds for cycling and walking, with some implemented as pop up schemes such as Coppergate and others that will now be rolled out through the normal process in 2021.

"Meanwhile significant progress has been made towards a zero carbon York, with planning applications in for zero carbon homes at Duncombe Barracks and Burnholme, plans to retrofit the first 60 council homes to the highest possible energy efficiency, a new fleet of double deck electric buses on our park and ride service and a one year trial e-scooter and e-bike hire scheme.

"Despite the stalled plans for Clean Air zones in many UK cities, York is still implementing ours by January 2021.

"Next year will also see a major consultation to involve York residents in refreshing our 2011 transport strategy, at a time when we hope at long last we will have an adopted Local Plan and a successful Community Stadium.

"This will come at a time when we consider how to ‘build back better’ post pandemic, with very different work, travel and spending habits and a city centre needing new uses for empty premises (such as Debenhams) that may no longer be viable as traditional department stores.

"A devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire could mean additional funding for major projects such as Haxby Station, the York station frontage scheme, riverside walkway, and transformation of the area around Clifford’s Tower to gardens and performance space.

"One thing is certain. We will face major challenges rebuilding our activities and infrastructure, from sports, arts and culture, to public transport, housing and essential services, doing so in ways which cut our carbon emissions and build resilience towards zero carbon by 2030."