SIX women from York have been wearing dresses every day in December in a bid to raise awareness of people living in modern slavery.

The group, from city church St Michael le Belfrey, committed to wearing dresses every day this month to raise money for anti-human trafficking charities, including International Justice Mission (IJM).

They said they undertook the challenge after finding out that many products bought in the UK, including clothes, can have forced labour slavery in their supply chains.

As a result, Rebecca Smith, Isabelle Flynn, Martine Somerville, Abigail Isherwood, Rachel Walters and Rachel Sterling decided to take on ‘Dressember’ - a fundraising initiative that challenges people to only wear dresses throughout December.

As well as raising money and awareness, the group said the challenge helps people to consider their own consumer choices and whether the number of clothes they own is really necessary.

Isabelle said: “It turns out that I’ve contributed a fair amount to the fast fashion world and have enough dresses to wear one every day. This will include a floor length ballgown one day.”

Rachel added: “I am loving that I don’t have to think too much about what I’m going to put on each day, however, this challenge is making me reflect on the number of clothes I already have. This challenge may prompt me to simplify my consumer habits even more. Even if I’m buying from charity shops and sustainable fashion brands, do I really need another dress."

David Westlake, CEO of IJM UK, said: "We are so grateful to people like this group in York who are willing to spend a month raising awareness and funds to help stop slavery at source and bring freedom to people who have been trafficked.” View the fundraising page at https://dressember2020.funraise.org/team/belfrey-social-justice